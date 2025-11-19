Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Corning, Inc (GLW) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $81.06 in the prior trading day, Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) closed at $80.12, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.89 million shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 30, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 23,142 shares for $89.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,060,765 led to the insider holds 17,575 shares of the business.

Schlesinger Edward A sold 20,893 shares of GLW for $1,906,486 on Oct 31 ’25. The Exec. Vice President and CFO now owns 66,959 shares after completing the transaction at $91.25 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Lewis Steverson, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,142 shares for $89.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLW now has a Market Capitalization of 68691718144 and an Enterprise Value of 76697714688. As of this moment, Corning,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.142 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLW is 1.12, which has changed by 0.7119324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $92.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7176650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 808.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 786.77M. Insiders hold about 8.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.03% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of 1761868800 were 14103906 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1759190400 on 13865265. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14103906 and a Short% of Float of 1.8599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013816927. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. . The current Payout Ratio is 192.34% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-04 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Corning, Inc (GLW) is currently attracting attention from 10.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.35B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.34B. As of . The current estimate, Corning, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.87BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24B. There is a high estimate of $4.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.07B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.47BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.62B.