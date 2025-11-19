Metric Deep Dive: Understanding International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $297.17 in the prior trading day, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) closed at $289.95, down -2.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.85 million shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.035.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On February 11, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $320.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on February 11, 2025, with a $320 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Thomas Robert David sold 26,543 shares for $253.01 per share. The transaction valued at 6,715,639 led to the insider holds 45,007 shares of the business.

ROBERT D THOMAS bought 26,543 shares of IBM for $6,715,639 on Mar 03 ’25. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, FARR DAVID N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $249.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,800 and bolstered with 8,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBM now has a Market Capitalization of 271026487296 and an Enterprise Value of 322825486336. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.936 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBM is 0.69, which has changed by 0.3847624 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $324.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4842920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 934.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 933.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.79% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of 1761868800 were 18050081 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1759190400 on 16197030. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18050081 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.7, compared to 6.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022546016. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. . The current Payout Ratio is 103.78% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-04 when the company split stock in a 1046:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $12.13, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $12.58 and $11.27.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $19.23B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.68B to a low estimate of $18.97B. As of . The current estimate, International Business Machines Corp’s year-ago sales were $17.55BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.53B. There is a high estimate of $15.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.32B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.75BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.28B and the low estimate is $69.18B.

