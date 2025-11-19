Porch Group Inc (PRCH)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 9.43, N/A 0.00

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 01, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Reierson Amanda L sold 50,000 shares for $17.67 per share. The transaction valued at 883,325 led to the insider holds 151,375 shares of the business.

AMANDA REIERSON bought 50,000 shares of PRCH for $907,500 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Neagle Matthew, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 55,000 shares for $18.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,027,966 and left with 999,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 993651904 and an Enterprise Value of 1330380800. As of this moment, Porch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 251.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.007 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRCH is 3.16, which has changed by 1.6866097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $19.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRCH traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3550370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.22M. Insiders hold about 33.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.47% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of 1761868800 were 16585602 with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 1759190400 on 16471868. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16585602 and a Short% of Float of 24.84.

Earnings Estimates

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $109.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.8M to a low estimate of $103.9M. As of . The current estimate, Porch Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.36MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.96M. There is a high estimate of $140.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.85MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $572.9M and the low estimate is $467.01M.