Post-Trade Analysis: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Slides -2.11%, Closing at $2.79

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $2.85 in the prior trading day, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at $2.79, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Spectrum Equity VII, L.P. sold 23,771 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,103 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Spectrum VII Co-Investment Fun bought 8,569 shares of GDRX for $34,447 on Oct 15 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Spectrum VII Investment Manage, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 15,202 shares for $4.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 969385472 and an Enterprise Value of 1218624128. As of this moment, GoodRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.522 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.182.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDRX is 1.49, which has changed by -0.33874708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3205930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.67M. Insiders hold about 74.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of 1761868800 were 7579950 with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 1759190400 on 6269859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7579950 and a Short% of Float of 8.05.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is currently attracting attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $192.82M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.7M to a low estimate of $191M. As of . The current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $198.58MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.75M. There is a high estimate of $201.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $794.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $792.32MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.8M and the low estimate is $789.43M.