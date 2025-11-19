Post-Trade Analysis: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Slides -1.53%, Closing at $83.57

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $84.87 in the prior trading day, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) closed at $83.57, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.01 and its Current Ratio is at 5.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On October 24, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $85.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Buchholz Richard sold 11,000 shares for $93.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,290 led to the insider holds 44,867 shares of the business.

Buchholz Richard bought 11,000 shares of INSP for $1,027,349 on Aug 29 ’25. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Rondoni John, who serves as The insiders of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $149.38 each. As a result, the insider received 259,025 and left with 13,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 2471525632 and an Enterprise Value of 2138230144. As of this moment, Inspire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSP is 0.70, which has changed by -0.5406722 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $216.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1357700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 9.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.51% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of 1761868800 were 3305009 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 2650182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3305009 and a Short% of Float of 15.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $262.46M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.1M to a low estimate of $262M. As of . The current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $239.72MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.4M. There is a high estimate of $223.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.21M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $905.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802.8MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $996.47M.