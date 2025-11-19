Post-Trade Analysis: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Slides -1.53%, Closing at $83.57

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $84.87 in the prior trading day, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) closed at $83.57, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.01 and its Current Ratio is at 5.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On October 24, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $85.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Buchholz Richard sold 11,000 shares for $93.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,290 led to the insider holds 44,867 shares of the business.

Buchholz Richard bought 11,000 shares of INSP for $1,027,349 on Aug 29 ’25. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Rondoni John, who serves as The insiders of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $149.38 each. As a result, the insider received 259,025 and left with 13,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 2471525632 and an Enterprise Value of 2138230144. As of this moment, Inspire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSP is 0.70, which has changed by -0.5406722 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $216.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1357700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 9.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.51% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of 1761868800 were 3305009 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 2650182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3305009 and a Short% of Float of 15.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $262.46M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.1M to a low estimate of $262M. As of . The current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $239.72MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.4M. There is a high estimate of $223.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.21M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $905.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802.8MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $996.47M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.