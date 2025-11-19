Post-Trade Analysis: Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Slides -1.28%, Closing at $68.8

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $69.69 in the prior trading day, Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) closed at $68.8, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.73 million shares were traded. RBRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on Nov-19-25, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when McCarthy Brian K. sold 10,000 shares for $75.90 per share. The transaction valued at 758,954 led to the insider holds 349,319 shares of the business.

Choudary Kiran Kumar sold 3,500 shares of RBRK for $253,015 on Nov 05 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 510,551 shares after completing the transaction at $72.29 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, THOMPSON JOHN WENDELL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,009 shares for $75.45 each. As a result, the insider received 679,721 and left with 998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBRK now has a Market Capitalization of 13585158144 and an Enterprise Value of 13229973504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.503.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBRK is 0.48, which has changed by 0.54352164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBRK has reached a high of $103.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1934310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.63M. Insiders hold about 35.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.23% stake in the company. Shares short for RBRK as of 1761868800 were 11908186 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1759190400 on 12010856. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11908186 and a Short% of Float of 8.559999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) is currently under the scrutiny of 19.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $320.19M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $320.99M to a low estimate of $319.45M. As of . The current estimate, Rubrik Inc’s year-ago sales were $236.18MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.92M. There is a high estimate of $327.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323.6M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.54MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.5B.