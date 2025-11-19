Post-Trade Analysis: Sabre Corp (SABR) N/A 0.00%, Closing at $1.69

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.0 million shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SABR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

On August 11, 2025, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Bernstein Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on April 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when Paul Elaine sold 24,325 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 103,211 led to the insider holds 29,729 shares of the business.

LAURA E PAUL bought 24,325 shares of SABR for $104,354 on Feb 25 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 667355520 and an Enterprise Value of 4250344448. As of this moment, Sabre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.401 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.826.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SABR is 1.10, which has changed by -0.53055555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6967890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 394.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.37M. Insiders hold about 7.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.39% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of 1761868800 were 30552441 with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 1759190400 on 25374510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30552441 and a Short% of Float of 10.7.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Sabre Corp (SABR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.0 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $655.52M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $652M. As of . The current estimate, Sabre Corp’s year-ago sales were $714.72MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.23M. There is a high estimate of $754.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.84B.