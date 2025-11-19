Post-Trade Analysis: Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Slides -1.71%, Closing at $65.95

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $67.1 in the prior trading day, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) closed at $65.95, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On October 03, 2025, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Choo Jun sold 3,141 shares for $71.12 per share. The transaction valued at 223,398 led to the insider holds 110,988 shares of the business.

Owens Bradley D. sold 1,897 shares of ZG for $134,910 on Nov 12 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 40,696 shares after completing the transaction at $71.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Beitel David A., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $71.12 each. As a result, the insider received 276,863 and left with 140,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZG now has a Market Capitalization of 16546831360 and an Enterprise Value of 14932239360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.014 whereas that against EBITDA is 2133.177.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZG is 2.07, which has changed by -0.10533333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $90.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 653.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.53M. Insiders hold about 80.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of 1761868800 were 1374846 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1759190400 on 1144286. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1374846 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $650.42M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $655M to a low estimate of $644.73M. As of . The current estimate, Zillow Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $554MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.07M. There is a high estimate of $708.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.8B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.