Post-Trade Analysis: Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Slides -1.71%, Closing at $65.95

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $67.1 in the prior trading day, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) closed at $65.95, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On October 03, 2025, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Choo Jun sold 3,141 shares for $71.12 per share. The transaction valued at 223,398 led to the insider holds 110,988 shares of the business.

Owens Bradley D. sold 1,897 shares of ZG for $134,910 on Nov 12 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 40,696 shares after completing the transaction at $71.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Beitel David A., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $71.12 each. As a result, the insider received 276,863 and left with 140,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZG now has a Market Capitalization of 16546831360 and an Enterprise Value of 14932239360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.014 whereas that against EBITDA is 2133.177.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZG is 2.07, which has changed by -0.10533333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $90.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 653.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.53M. Insiders hold about 80.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of 1761868800 were 1374846 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1759190400 on 1144286. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1374846 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $650.42M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $655M to a low estimate of $644.73M. As of . The current estimate, Zillow Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $554MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.07M. There is a high estimate of $708.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.8B.