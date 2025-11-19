Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.11, up 15.77% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $15.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238.48 million shares were traded. ASBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.123 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.095.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASBP now has a Market Capitalization of 5234895 and an Enterprise Value of 18036810. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9292.535.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASBP is 1.08, which has changed by -0.99208695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBP has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -67.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASBP traded 36.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 96000140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.52M. Insiders hold about 30.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ASBP as of 1761868800 were 918190 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 808837. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 918190 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.