Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.66, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has increased by $3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.34 million shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On July 31, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 31, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when McCarthy Sean A. sold 101,793 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 461,906 led to the insider holds 987,891 shares of the business.

Sean McCarthy bought 101,793 shares of CTMX for $461,909 on Nov 06 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Ogden Christopher, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,614 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider received 28,540 and left with 226,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTMX now has a Market Capitalization of 620133568 and an Enterprise Value of 482103552. As of this moment, CytomX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.243 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTMX is 2.37, which has changed by 3.0804596 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTMX traded 3.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4759240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.53M. Insiders hold about 25.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of 1761868800 were 28725162 with a Short Ratio of 7.72, compared to 1759190400 on 31366190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28725162 and a Short% of Float of 17.559999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $7.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $4M. As of . The current estimate, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $38.09MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.67M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.1MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $4M.