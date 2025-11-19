Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Picard Medical Inc (PMI)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Picard Medical Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.54, down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $2.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. PMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7852 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMI now has a Market Capitalization of 187200992 and an Enterprise Value of 185003984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.809 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.542.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMI has reached a high of $13.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -63.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PMI traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 324430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.14M. Insiders hold about 64.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.73% stake in the company. Shares short for PMI as of 1761868800 were 807088 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1759190400 on 129391. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 807088 and a Short% of Float of 1.23000005.