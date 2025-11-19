Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s stock clocked out at $62.32, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $63.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.13 million shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.705.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On October 29, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on October 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when BRACE PHILIP G bought 10,000 shares for $66.13 per share. The transaction valued at 661,300 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 9265723392 and an Enterprise Value of 9094623232. As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.225 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWKS is 1.34, which has changed by -0.24295819 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $95.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWKS traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3616590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.97M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.33% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of 1761868800 were 12742968 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1759190400 on 10207852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12742968 and a Short% of Float of 11.399999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.81, SWKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.044995997. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. . The current Payout Ratio is 91.35% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) is currently being evaluated by 20.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $5.03, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $999.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $960M. As of . The current estimate, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.07BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.84M. There is a high estimate of $911.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $820M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.54B.