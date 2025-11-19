Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Uniti Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.15, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNIT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.91 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91.

On May 16, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.30.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on May 16, 2025, with a $5.30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 1514078592 and an Enterprise Value of 11186973696. As of this moment, Uniti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.946 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.364.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNIT is 1.46, which has changed by -0.33099294 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNIT traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2932310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.97M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.33% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of 1761868800 were 9319118 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1759190400 on 8168327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9319118 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.39. . The current Payout Ratio is 77.97% for UNIT, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-06-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-06-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-08-04 when the company split stock in a 602:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $891.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $927.09M to a low estimate of $826M. As of . The current estimate, Uniti Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.31MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $904.89M. There is a high estimate of $927.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.51B.