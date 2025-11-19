Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) was $2.75 for the day, up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64.37 million shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BITF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.14 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On December 04, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on December 04, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 90,110,912 shares for $1.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 1644289536 and an Enterprise Value of 1517216000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BITF is 4.20, which has changed by 0.23041475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.69%.

Shares Statistics:

BITF traded an average of 88.97M shares per day over the past three months and 72605880 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 4.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.23% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of 1761868800 were 88181475 with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 1759190400 on 46899017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 88181475 and a Short% of Float of 16.530001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.3M to a low estimate of $56.57M. As of . The current estimate, Bitfarms Ltd’s year-ago sales were $56.16MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.79M. There is a high estimate of $112.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BITF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.88MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.1M and the low estimate is $220.47M.