Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Cango Inc (CANG)

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG) was $1.54 for the day, down -5.52% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CANG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on September 04, 2018, with a $11.90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Lin Jiayuan bought 800,000 shares for $4.73 per share.

Zhang Yongyi bought 250,000 shares of CANG for $1,090,000 on May 19 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Song Zhipeng, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $3.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANG now has a Market Capitalization of 272988448 and an Enterprise Value of 1426707072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.5 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CANG is 0.22, which has changed by -0.21256042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -62.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.62%.

Shares Statistics:

CANG traded an average of 489.09K shares per day over the past three months and 966310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.11M. Insiders hold about 2.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of 1761868800 were 1863800 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1875857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1863800 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Cango Inc (CANG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.71 and -$14.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.71. EPS for the following year is -$5.93, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$5.93 and -$5.93.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.93B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.