Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Cango Inc (CANG)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG) was $1.54 for the day, down -5.52% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CANG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on September 04, 2018, with a $11.90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Lin Jiayuan bought 800,000 shares for $4.73 per share.

Zhang Yongyi bought 250,000 shares of CANG for $1,090,000 on May 19 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Song Zhipeng, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $3.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANG now has a Market Capitalization of 272988448 and an Enterprise Value of 1426707072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.5 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CANG is 0.22, which has changed by -0.21256042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -62.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.62%.

Shares Statistics:

CANG traded an average of 489.09K shares per day over the past three months and 966310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.11M. Insiders hold about 2.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of 1761868800 were 1863800 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1875857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1863800 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Cango Inc (CANG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.71 and -$14.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.71. EPS for the following year is -$5.93, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$5.93 and -$5.93.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.93B.