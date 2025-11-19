Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) was $47.24 for the day, up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $47.14. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. ROCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Nish James B sold 2,670 shares for $57.58 per share. The transaction valued at 153,730 led to the insider holds 13,148 shares of the business.

Nish James B sold 1,172 shares of ROCK for $68,222 on May 05 ’25. The Director now owns 11,976 shares after completing the transaction at $58.21 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, Nish James B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,172 shares for $58.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROCK now has a Market Capitalization of 1395595392 and an Enterprise Value of 1354371328. As of this moment, Gibraltar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 638.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 76.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.979 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROCK is 1.33, which has changed by -0.31601858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROCK has reached a high of $75.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.86%.

Shares Statistics:

ROCK traded an average of 299.85K shares per day over the past three months and 341150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.24M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.62% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCK as of 1761868800 were 789052 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1759190400 on 628239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 789052 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ROCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2008-12-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2008-12-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-11-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.2M to a low estimate of $283.3M. As of the current estimate, Gibraltar Industries Inc's year-ago sales were $302.06M. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.6M. There is a high estimate of $274.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.22B.