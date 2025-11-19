Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) was $0.5 for the day, up 2.54% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. MIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5531 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.461.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIGI now has a Market Capitalization of 10423051 and an Enterprise Value of 36432144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.706 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.783.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIGI is 4.73, which has changed by -0.72 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIGI has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.84%.

Shares Statistics:

MIGI traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 1078720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.63M. Insiders hold about 18.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MIGI as of 1761868800 were 621599 with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1759190400 on 466710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 621599 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc's year-ago sales were $15.07M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIGI's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.27M