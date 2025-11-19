Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Scienture Holdings Inc (SCNX)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Scienture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SCNX) was $0.63 for the day, up 6.86% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $6.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. SCNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCNX now has a Market Capitalization of 25503962 and an Enterprise Value of 27703408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.399 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.601.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCNX is 2.92, which has changed by -0.92995226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCNX has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.73%.

Shares Statistics:

SCNX traded an average of 20.96M shares per day over the past three months and 29321310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.62M. Insiders hold about 27.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SCNX as of 1761868800 were 1189212 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1759190400 on 421345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1189212 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

