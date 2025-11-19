Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Amphenol Corp (APH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $132.33 in the prior trading day, Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) closed at $132.44, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.95 million shares were traded. APH stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $120.

Fox Advisors Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Lampo Craig A sold 258,000 shares for $143.20 per share. The transaction valued at 36,946,168 led to the insider holds 167,695 shares of the business.

Lampo Craig A sold 40,076 shares of APH for $5,750,966 on Nov 11 ’25. The SR VP & CFO now owns 39,884 shares after completing the transaction at $143.50 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, CRAIG LAMPO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 258,000 shares for $143.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APH now has a Market Capitalization of 162113912832 and an Enterprise Value of 166379503616. As of this moment, Amphenol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.443.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APH is 1.20, which has changed by 0.8666949 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APH has reached a high of $144.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8237560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.52% stake in the company. Shares short for APH as of 1761868800 were 9434248 with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1759190400 on 9406039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9434248 and a Short% of Float of 0.89.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.66, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0049875313. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. . The current Payout Ratio is 28.67% for APH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 17.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Amphenol Corp (APH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $6.19B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.49B to a low estimate of $6.05B. As of . The current estimate, Amphenol Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.32BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.95B. There is a high estimate of $6.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.65B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.22BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.81B and the low estimate is $24.53B.

