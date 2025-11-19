Ratio Analysis: Unpacking GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $48.08 in the prior trading day, GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) closed at $47.91, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.215.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

On September 24, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Gross Joli L. bought 7,300 shares for $41.18 per share.

GENA L ASHE bought 12,380 shares of GXO for $520,559 on May 16 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GXO now has a Market Capitalization of 5485189120 and an Enterprise Value of 10680188928. As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.827 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.164.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GXO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.17811966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $61.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 982.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1402530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.09M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.02% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of 1761868800 were 7427490 with a Short Ratio of 7.56, compared to 1759190400 on 7802260. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7427490 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.48B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of . The current estimate, GXO Logistics Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.25BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.71BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.46B and the low estimate is $13.63B.