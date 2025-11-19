Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $15.33 in the prior trading day, Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) closed at $15.11, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.37 million shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Carter Robert A bought 14,044 shares for $13.68 per share.

Karanikolas Thomas bought 5,023 shares of HBM for $67,942 on Sep 12 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Gupta Mark, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,826 shares for $9.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 5985805824 and an Enterprise Value of 6565905920. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.183 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBM is 1.40, which has changed by 0.6995566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6599800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 396.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.30M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.04% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of 1761868800 were 4497887 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1759190400 on 3678328.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.014, compared to 0.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00091324205. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24.

Earnings Estimates

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $704.5M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $706M to a low estimate of $703M. As of . The current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s year-ago sales were $584.9MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.61M. There is a high estimate of $681.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $636M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.12B.