Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $15.33 in the prior trading day, Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) closed at $15.11, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.37 million shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Carter Robert A bought 14,044 shares for $13.68 per share.

Karanikolas Thomas bought 5,023 shares of HBM for $67,942 on Sep 12 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Gupta Mark, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,826 shares for $9.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 5985805824 and an Enterprise Value of 6565905920. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.183 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBM is 1.40, which has changed by 0.6995566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6599800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 396.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.30M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.04% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of 1761868800 were 4497887 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1759190400 on 3678328.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.014, compared to 0.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00091324205. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24.

Earnings Estimates

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $704.5M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $706M to a low estimate of $703M. As of . The current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s year-ago sales were $584.9MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.61M. There is a high estimate of $681.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $636M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.12B.

