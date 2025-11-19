Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $29.72 in the prior trading day, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $29.42, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 08, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.

On June 17, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.Truist initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2024, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when GenScript Corporation bought 203,586 shares for $30.29 per share.

Casey Patrick John bought 1,000 shares of LEGN for $33,285 on Sep 26 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Huang Ying, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,370 shares for $33.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5433567232 and an Enterprise Value of 10284780544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.314 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.747.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEGN is 0.10, which has changed by -0.2595914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $45.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1456970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.89M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.42% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of 1761868800 were 10772670 with a Short Ratio of 8.56, compared to 1759190400 on 9351983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10772670 and a Short% of Float of 11.16.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $319.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $368.26M to a low estimate of $302.15M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corp ADR's year-ago sales were $186.52M. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.52M. There is a high estimate of $378.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.24M. Based on 14 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.37B.