Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $44.26 in the prior trading day, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) closed at $43.39, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. MLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On April 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Levy Adam Scott sold 119,524 shares for $44.88 per share. The transaction valued at 5,363,716 led to the insider holds 19,396 shares of the business.

Congleton Jon sold 200,000 shares of MLYS for $9,088,499 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 631,305 shares after completing the transaction at $45.44 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Karydas Daphne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $45.99 each. As a result, the insider received 689,797 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLYS now has a Market Capitalization of 3433882368 and an Enterprise Value of 2840254720.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLYS is 0.36, which has changed by 2.5126984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has reached a high of $47.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2357890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.39M. Insiders hold about 28.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.75% stake in the company. Shares short for MLYS as of 1761868800 were 6844921 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1759190400 on 6883171. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6844921 and a Short% of Float of 10.850000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$3.43.