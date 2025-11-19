Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $44.26 in the prior trading day, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) closed at $43.39, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. MLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On April 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Levy Adam Scott sold 119,524 shares for $44.88 per share. The transaction valued at 5,363,716 led to the insider holds 19,396 shares of the business.

Congleton Jon sold 200,000 shares of MLYS for $9,088,499 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 631,305 shares after completing the transaction at $45.44 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Karydas Daphne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $45.99 each. As a result, the insider received 689,797 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLYS now has a Market Capitalization of 3433882368 and an Enterprise Value of 2840254720.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLYS is 0.36, which has changed by 2.5126984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has reached a high of $47.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2357890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.39M. Insiders hold about 28.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.75% stake in the company. Shares short for MLYS as of 1761868800 were 6844921 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1759190400 on 6883171. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6844921 and a Short% of Float of 10.850000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$3.43.

