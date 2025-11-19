Ratio Examination: Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) closed at $0.7 up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.25 million shares were traded. ATYR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.719 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6808.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atyr Pharma Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.93 and its Current Ratio is at 5.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On September 15, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $1.

Leerink Partners Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 ’25 when SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 682,001 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 612,437 led to the insider holds 1,095,024 shares of the business.

SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 317,999 shares of ATYR for $299,364 on Oct 09 ’25. The Director now owns 1,413,023 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Gross Jane A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,750 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000 and bolstered with 9,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATYR now has a Market Capitalization of 68688624 and an Enterprise Value of -9345370. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 361.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -49.186 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATYR is 0.63, which has changed by -0.77257526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATYR has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATYR has traded an average of 10.86M shares per day and 4007570 over the past ten days. A total of 97.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.25M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ATYR as of 1761868800 were 31060738 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1759190400 on 37932369. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31060738 and a Short% of Float of 37.919998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.23.

