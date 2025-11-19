Ratio Examination: Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $167.74 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $168.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.867.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on August 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On July 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $176.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when XU LI bought 94,000 shares for $121.69 per share.

XU LI bought 144,311 shares of FUTU for $12,016,777 on Dec 09 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 23354021888 and an Enterprise Value of 84476608512. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUTU is 0.23, which has changed by 0.8942578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $202.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUTU has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 1609260 over the past ten days. A total of 94.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.14M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.08% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of 1761868800 were 5009468 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 5084390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5009468 and a Short% of Float of 8.450000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $21.07, with high estimates of $21.07 and low estimates of $21.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $77.77 and $51.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $69.58. EPS for the following year is $80.17, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $93.42 and $59.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.04B to a low estimate of $5.03B. As of . The current estimate, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.43B

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.59BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.39B and the low estimate is $18.74B.