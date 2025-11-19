Ratio Examination: Magnera Corp (MAGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) closed at $8.05 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. MAGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.9944.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnera Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

On March 19, 2025, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

On January 23, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 23, 2025, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Curless Michael S bought 10,000 shares for $12.29 per share. The transaction valued at 122,939 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Marnick Samantha J. bought 4,000 shares of MAGN for $49,511 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.38 per share. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Salmon Tom, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $11.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,014 and bolstered with 35,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAGN now has a Market Capitalization of 286580000 and an Enterprise Value of 2076579968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.711 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAGN is 1.79, which has changed by -0.5577236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAGN has reached a high of $23.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAGN has traded an average of 665.38K shares per day and 645690 over the past ten days. A total of 35.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.49M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for MAGN as of 1761868800 were 3707378 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1759190400 on 3448094. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3707378 and a Short% of Float of 10.6000006.

Earnings Estimates

Magnera Corp (MAGN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.32B.