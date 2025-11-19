Ratio Examination: MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) closed at $0.49 down -7.91% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. MSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4844.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MSP Recovery Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 755878 and an Enterprise Value of 460810784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.689 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.155.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSPR is -3.35, which has changed by -0.952795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $28.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSPR has traded an average of 27.51M shares per day and 75369100 over the past ten days. A total of 0.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.66M. Insiders hold about 34.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.81% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of 1761868800 were 237865 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1759190400 on 187550. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 237865 and a Short% of Float of 56.75.

