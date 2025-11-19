Ratio Examination: Optimum Communications Inc (ATUS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Optimum Communications Inc (NYSE: ATUS) closed at $1.79 up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.83 million shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Optimum Communications Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

On February 18, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 24 ’24 when Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 805,230 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,728,135 led to the insider holds 5,846,652 shares of the business.

Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 805,230 shares of ATUS for $19,728,135 on Dec 23 ’24. The Director now owns 6,651,882 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Dec 20 ’24, another insider, Next Alt S.a.r.l., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 805,230 shares for $24.50 each. As a result, the insider received 19,728,135 and left with 7,457,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 854773184 and an Enterprise Value of 26399197184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.055 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATUS is 1.56, which has changed by -0.26859504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATUS has traded an average of 3.62M shares per day and 4307540 over the past ten days. A total of 285.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.05M. Insiders hold about 49.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of 1761868800 were 32244176 with a Short Ratio of 8.90, compared to 1759190400 on 32391559. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32244176 and a Short% of Float of 41.3.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of . The current estimate, Optimum Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.24BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.5B and the low estimate is $8.16B.