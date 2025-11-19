Ratio Revelations: Commerce.com Inc (CMRC)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Commerce.com Inc (NASDAQ: CMRC) closed the day trading at $4.46 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6013 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMRC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On March 25, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Klein Russell Scott sold 98,080 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 450,168 led to the insider holds 444,001 shares of the business.

RUSSELL S KLEIN bought 98,080 shares of CMRC for $450,168 on Sep 12 ’25. On Jul 24 ’25, another insider, BRIAN SINGH DHATT, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 49,475 shares for $5.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRC now has a Market Capitalization of 362434528 and an Enterprise Value of 386293536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.137 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMRC is 1.03, which has changed by -0.28728414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRC has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.60%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMRC traded about 870.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMRC traded about 1278070 shares per day. A total of 81.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.47M. Insiders hold about 19.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRC as of 1761868800 were 5792319 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1759190400 on 5585812. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5792319 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $90.33M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.22M to a low estimate of $88.86M. As of . The current estimate, Commerce.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.03MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.08M. There is a high estimate of $86.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.66M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.93MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.23M and the low estimate is $354.25M.