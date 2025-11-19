Ratio Revelations: Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) closed the day trading at $1.76 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. IRBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7402.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $45 from $65 previously.

On March 24, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when JULIE ZEILER bought 290 shares for $3.70 per share.

JULIE ZEILER bought 366 shares of IRBT for $3,265 on Dec 17 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRBT now has a Market Capitalization of 56173248 and an Enterprise Value of 251031056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRBT is 1.17, which has changed by -0.73006135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRBT has reached a high of $13.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRBT traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRBT traded about 2459840 shares per day. A total of 31.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.72M. Insiders hold about 6.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.97% stake in the company. Shares short for IRBT as of 1761868800 were 10081294 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1759190400 on 8205433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10081294 and a Short% of Float of 31.69.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Irobot Corp (IRBT) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $160M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160M to a low estimate of $160M. As of . The current estimate, Irobot Corp’s year-ago sales were $172.04M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.85M