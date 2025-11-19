Ratio Revelations: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed the day trading at $0.87 down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.02 million shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’24 when Heng Jun Hong sold 72,842 shares for $5.10 per share. The transaction valued at 371,254 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Jun Hong Heng bought 72,842 shares of LAZR for $385,334 on Dec 23 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZR now has a Market Capitalization of 67433744 and an Enterprise Value of 446398752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.893 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAZR is 1.49, which has changed by -0.92033374 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -52.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAZR traded about 7.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAZR traded about 7620410 shares per day. A total of 71.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.23M. Insiders hold about 18.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of 1761868800 were 14522428 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 12925860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14522428 and a Short% of Float of 22.919999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.14 and -$4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$3.52.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $10M. As of . The current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.48M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.39MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.1M and the low estimate is $30M.