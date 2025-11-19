Ratio Revelations: Nuburu Inc (BURU)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) closed the day trading at $0.2 down -5.43% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34.37 million shares were traded. BURU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.212 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1969.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURU now has a Market Capitalization of 26956222 and an Enterprise Value of 92458240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8841.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9941.747 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.583.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURU is 0.56, which has changed by -0.53648067 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURU has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BURU traded about 140.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BURU traded about 44457660 shares per day. A total of 208.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.15M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.45% stake in the company. Shares short for BURU as of 1761868800 were 17280462 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 12821805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17280462 and a Short% of Float of 13.069999.