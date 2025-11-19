Ratio Revelations: Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abby Carey

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) closed the day trading at $0.1 down -13.68% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.99 million shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1093 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0917.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOND now has a Market Capitalization of 1344156 and an Enterprise Value of 1453457536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.467 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.276.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOND is 1.96, which has changed by -0.9684636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -90.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.82%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOND traded about 4.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOND traded about 25955620 shares per day. A total of 12.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.90M. Insiders hold about 18.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of 1761868800 were 1507358 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1759190400 on 1175470. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1507358 and a Short% of Float of 35.889998.

