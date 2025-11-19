Ratio Review: Analyzing American Express Co (AXP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $341.25 in the prior trading day, American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) closed at $340.66, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.16 million shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $334.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.15 and its Current Ratio is at 7.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Rutledge Elizabeth sold 50,000 shares for $360.21 per share. The transaction valued at 18,010,684 led to the insider holds 85,577 shares of the business.

ELIZABETH H RUTLEDGE bought 50,000 shares of AXP for $17,944,000 on Oct 31 ’25. On Oct 23 ’25, another insider, Tabish Douglas, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 2,515 shares for $355.61 each. As a result, the insider received 894,359 and left with 2,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXP now has a Market Capitalization of 237059244032 and an Enterprise Value of 241171202048. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.694.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXP is 1.16, which has changed by 0.18609011 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $377.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2597760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 689.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 688.02M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.66% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of 1761868800 were 10145452 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1759190400 on 9854885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10145452 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AXP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.16, compared to 3.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009260073. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. . The current Payout Ratio is 19.97% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-03 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.01, with high estimates of $4.26 and low estimates of $3.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.65 and $15.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.45. EPS for the following year is $17.43, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $17.88 and $16.33.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $18.89B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.2B to a low estimate of $18.59B. As of . The current estimate, American Express Co’s year-ago sales were $17.18BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.52B. There is a high estimate of $18.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.23B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.95BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.61B and the low estimate is $76.47B.

