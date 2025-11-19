Ratio Review: Analyzing Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $49.41 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) closed at $49.88, up 0.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.69 million shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.6801.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On August 07, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On July 29, 2025, National Bank Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $71.National Bank Financial initiated its Outperform rating on July 29, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAM now has a Market Capitalization of 80526123008 and an Enterprise Value of 83433709568. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.599 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.055.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAM is 1.41, which has changed by -0.10163635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $64.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3591310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.66M. Insiders hold about 75.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.07% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of 1761868800 were 14843496 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1759190400 on 14086129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14843496 and a Short% of Float of 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of . The current estimate, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $5.83B.

