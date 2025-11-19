Ratio Review: Analyzing Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $2.82 in the prior trading day, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $2.83, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.23 million shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 17, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 20, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Looker Benjamin bought 1,248 shares for $2.62 per share.

Looker Benjamin sold 6,267 shares of ESPR for $17,573 on Sep 17 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 393,670 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Koenig Sheldon L., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 28,427 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider received 79,254 and left with 1,518,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 670905920 and an Enterprise Value of 1179443968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.882 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESPR is 1.05, which has changed by 0.17012453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7083830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.63M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of 1761868800 were 25922850 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1759190400 on 27694381. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25922850 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $161.21M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.4M to a low estimate of $97.33M. As of . The current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $69.11MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.61M. There is a high estimate of $155.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.31MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.01M and the low estimate is $339.03M.