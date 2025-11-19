Ratio Review: Analyzing Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $2.43 in the prior trading day, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) closed at $2.44, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on January 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 604289088 and an Enterprise Value of -2512658688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.237.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOTU is 0.22, which has changed by -0.06538463 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 639.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 449750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.19% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of 1761868800 were 2173827 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1759190400 on 2427875. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2173827 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.57B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of . The current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.91B and the low estimate is $7.25B.