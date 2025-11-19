Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Kohl’s Corp (KSS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) closed at $15.73 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.95 million shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kohl’s Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

On September 19, 2025, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $19.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Raymond Christie sold 26,500 shares for $19.56 per share. The transaction valued at 518,450 led to the insider holds 228,349 shares of the business.

Raymond Christie bought 26,500 shares of KSS for $518,450 on Jul 22 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Day Christine McCormick, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 13,508 shares for $8.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 1762934656 and an Enterprise Value of 8444934656. As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.883.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSS is 1.52, which has changed by -0.019619882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $21.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KSS has traded an average of 5.84M shares per day and 4087030 over the past ten days. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.73M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.26% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of 1761868800 were 29292522 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1759190400 on 31991412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29292522 and a Short% of Float of 36.41.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KSS is 0.88, from 0.875 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054721702. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.2. . The current Payout Ratio is 205.51% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of . The current estimate, Kohl’s Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.51BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92B. There is a high estimate of $5.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.85B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $14.29B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.