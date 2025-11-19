Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Kohl’s Corp (KSS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) closed at $15.73 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.95 million shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kohl’s Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

On September 19, 2025, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $19.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Raymond Christie sold 26,500 shares for $19.56 per share. The transaction valued at 518,450 led to the insider holds 228,349 shares of the business.

Raymond Christie bought 26,500 shares of KSS for $518,450 on Jul 22 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Day Christine McCormick, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 13,508 shares for $8.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 1762934656 and an Enterprise Value of 8444934656. As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.883.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSS is 1.52, which has changed by -0.019619882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $21.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KSS has traded an average of 5.84M shares per day and 4087030 over the past ten days. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.73M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.26% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of 1761868800 were 29292522 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1759190400 on 31991412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29292522 and a Short% of Float of 36.41.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KSS is 0.88, from 0.875 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054721702. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.2. . The current Payout Ratio is 205.51% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of . The current estimate, Kohl’s Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.51BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92B. There is a high estimate of $5.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.85B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $14.29B.