Ratios in Focus: Analyzing NextNRG Inc (NXXT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) closed at $1.58 up 10.88% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $10.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. NXXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextNRG Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Vaknin Avishai sold 15,509 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 31,238 led to the insider holds 49,204 shares of the business.

Avishai Vaknin bought 64,713 shares of NXXT for $121,660 on Oct 24 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Oppen Sean Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,500 and bolstered with 263,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXXT now has a Market Capitalization of 207094272 and an Enterprise Value of 232515472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.544 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXXT is -0.49, which has changed by -0.45192307 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXXT has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXXT has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 2492010 over the past ten days. A total of 128.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.96M. Insiders hold about 71.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NXXT as of 1761868800 were 1266968 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1759190400 on 731794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1266968 and a Short% of Float of 3.61.