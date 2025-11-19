Ratios in Focus: Analyzing NextNRG Inc (NXXT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) closed at $1.58 up 10.88% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $10.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. NXXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextNRG Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Vaknin Avishai sold 15,509 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 31,238 led to the insider holds 49,204 shares of the business.

Avishai Vaknin bought 64,713 shares of NXXT for $121,660 on Oct 24 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Oppen Sean Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,500 and bolstered with 263,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXXT now has a Market Capitalization of 207094272 and an Enterprise Value of 232515472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.544 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXXT is -0.49, which has changed by -0.45192307 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXXT has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXXT has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 2492010 over the past ten days. A total of 128.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.96M. Insiders hold about 71.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NXXT as of 1761868800 were 1266968 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1759190400 on 731794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1266968 and a Short% of Float of 3.61.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.