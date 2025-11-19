Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $7.52 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122.69 million shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Schwartz Christina sold 73,951 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 583,961 led to the insider holds 528,462 shares of the business.

Schwartz Christina bought 72,827 shares of OPEN for $575,381 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Nejatian Kasra, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $8.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,004,562 and bolstered with 83,478,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 7169760768 and an Enterprise Value of 6636797952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.406 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPEN is 3.56, which has changed by 3.809816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $10.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPEN has traded an average of 258.29M shares per day and 175402010 over the past ten days. A total of 771.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 766.54M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.68% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of 1761868800 were 163075692 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1759190400 on 150678713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 163075692 and a Short% of Float of 24.219999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $574.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $595M to a low estimate of $484.55M. As of . The current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $971.93M. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $684.88M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $3.34B.