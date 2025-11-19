Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) closed at $28.4 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $29.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. PRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procept BioRobotics Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.19 and its Current Ratio is at 8.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On July 09, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when MOLL FREDERIC H bought 20,000 shares for $39.26 per share. The transaction valued at 785,138 led to the insider holds 863,159 shares of the business.

Desai Antal Rohit sold 25,000 shares of PRCT for $1,597,711 on Jun 10 ’25. The Director now owns 64,363 shares after completing the transaction at $63.91 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Desai Antal Rohit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $63.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,584,525 and left with 39,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1586951936 and an Enterprise Value of 1371596928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.573 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.876.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRCT is 1.02, which has changed by -0.6862999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $100.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRCT has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1925360 over the past ten days. A total of 55.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.94M. Insiders hold about 5.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.03% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of 1761868800 were 7614889 with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 1759190400 on 8504080. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7614889 and a Short% of Float of 16.139999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.11M to a low estimate of $92.8M. As of . The current estimate, Procept BioRobotics Corp’s year-ago sales were $68.24MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.96M. There is a high estimate of $94.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.82M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.5MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.03M and the low estimate is $414.8M.