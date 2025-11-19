Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $2.94 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On August 20, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Schwartz Jonathan David bought 2,545 shares for $2.98 per share.

Shah Gaurav bought 6,276 shares of RCKT for $18,720 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,086 shares for $2.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 318173344 and an Enterprise Value of 120460352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCKT is 0.70, which has changed by -0.76687115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $15.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCKT has traded an average of 3.55M shares per day and 2083720 over the past ten days. A total of 108.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.58M. Insiders hold about 7.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.38% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of 1761868800 were 11034830 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1759190400 on 13700652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11034830 and a Short% of Float of 19.8.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$1.83.