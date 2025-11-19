Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ) closed the day trading at $0.47 up 4.42% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. KIDZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.469 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4173.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KIDZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIDZ now has a Market Capitalization of 11521452 and an Enterprise Value of 17185658. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.067 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KIDZ is -0.37, which has changed by -0.8857143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KIDZ has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KIDZ traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KIDZ traded about 2338450 shares per day. A total of 18.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.68M. Insiders hold about 56.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.09% stake in the company. Shares short for KIDZ as of 1761868800 were 1362194 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1759190400 on 1087469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1362194 and a Short% of Float of 10.15.