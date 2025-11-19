Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Functional Brands Inc (MEHA)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Functional Brands Inc (NASDAQ: MEHA) closed the day trading at $0.45 up 20.45% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $20.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. MEHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4489 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3305.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEHA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.85.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEHA now has a Market Capitalization of 3141885 and an Enterprise Value of 5856122. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.901 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.929.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEHA has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.33%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEHA traded about 4.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEHA traded about 4454733 shares per day. A total of 7.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.14M.