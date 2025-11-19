Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down PubMatic Inc (PUBM)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed the day trading at $9.31 up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PUBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 12, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Goel Rajeev K. sold 44,000 shares for $7.48 per share. The transaction valued at 329,146 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rajeev Goel bought 44,000 shares of PUBM for $324,720 on Nov 06 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Goel Rajeev K., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $8.72 each. As a result, the insider received 383,706 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 431889728 and an Enterprise Value of 340308736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.041.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUBM is 1.45, which has changed by -0.39737707 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $17.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PUBM traded about 770.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PUBM traded about 1716070 shares per day. A total of 37.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.83M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.88% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of 1761868800 were 2422828 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1759190400 on 2068816. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2422828 and a Short% of Float of 7.2700000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of PubMatic Inc (PUBM) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $76.06M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $74.5M. As of . The current estimate, PubMatic Inc’s year-ago sales were $85.5MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.98M. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.26MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299M and the low estimate is $269M.

