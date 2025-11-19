Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) closed the day trading at $18.51 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $18.1. In other words, the price has increased by $2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. VOYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.525.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VOYG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 07, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On July 07, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Smith Robert Marshall bought 967 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 29,977 led to the insider holds 967 shares of the business.

Innovation X Venture Partners, bought 100,000 shares of VOYG for $3,100,000 on Jun 11 ’25. The Former 10% Owner now owns 2,086,310 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOYG now has a Market Capitalization of 1102229376 and an Enterprise Value of 727044416. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.617 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYG has reached a high of $73.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VOYG traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VOYG traded about 1882950 shares per day. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.20M. Insiders hold about 14.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VOYG as of 1761868800 were 2291703 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1759190400 on 1974134. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2291703 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.05M. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.1M.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.9M and the low estimate is $195.93M.