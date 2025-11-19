Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ: YDKG) closed the day trading at $1.37 down -7.43% from the previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. YDKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YDKG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YDKG now has a Market Capitalization of 7592847 and an Enterprise Value of 8082900. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.617 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.742.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YDKG is 1.84, which has changed by -0.9685106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YDKG has reached a high of $669.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -99.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YDKG traded about 884.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YDKG traded about 1234801 shares per day. Shares short for YDKG as of 1761868800 were 66659 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1759190400 on 16338. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66659 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.