Ratios Revealed: Decoding CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (CCTG)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCTG) was $0.25 for the day, down -2.97% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CCTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2002.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 2.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Cyber Generations Investment L bought 186,770 shares for $1.19 per share.

CCSC Investment Limited bought 3,292,770 shares of CCTG for $3,918,396 on Nov 06 ’25. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Cyber Generations Investment L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 113,230 shares for $1.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCTG now has a Market Capitalization of 5720229 and an Enterprise Value of 422839. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.024 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCTG is -0.03, which has changed by -0.85375726 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCTG has reached a high of $2.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.64%.

Shares Statistics:

CCTG traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 5055350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.30M. Insiders hold about 38.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CCTG as of 1761868800 were 318218 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 116490. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 318218 and a Short% of Float of 2.1399999999999997.