Ratios Revealed: Decoding HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) was $3.48 for the day, down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.54 million shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.55 and its Current Ratio is at 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 19, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2024, with a $7.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 827237760 and an Enterprise Value of 768768384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.978 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIVE is 3.83, which has changed by -0.14423078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.78%.

Shares Statistics:

HIVE traded an average of 32.84M shares per day over the past three months and 21940020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.92M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.44% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of 1761868800 were 10835335 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 15086308.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $77.72M. As of . The current estimate, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $29.23MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.31M. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.28MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $550.5M and the low estimate is $414.48M.