Ratios Revealed: Decoding Inotiv Inc (NOTV)’s Financial Health

The closing price of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) was $0.86 for the day, up 24.62% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $24.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.62 million shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8858 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.75 from $11.50 previously.

On February 09, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $11.50.

On July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,487 led to the insider holds 153,102 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares of NOTV for $2,858 on Oct 01 ’25. The Director now owns 145,102 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider received 3,338 and left with 147,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 29456194 and an Enterprise Value of 471454336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.474.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOTV is 4.44, which has changed by -0.7850467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.14%.

Shares Statistics:

NOTV traded an average of 554.00K shares per day over the past three months and 1461480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.94M. Insiders hold about 9.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.72% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of 1761868800 were 1962176 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1759190400 on 2049685. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1962176 and a Short% of Float of 6.0900003.

Earnings Estimates

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.5M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of . The current estimate, Inotiv Inc’s year-ago sales were $130.42MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.53M. There is a high estimate of $127.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.17M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.74MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.5M and the low estimate is $528.18M.